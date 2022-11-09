Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend
COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
krcgtv.com
Fire on Gravois arm of the Lake of the Ozarks
Gravois Fire crews battled a blaze at the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor around 12:20 pm. When the fire crews arrived, there were three vacation homes off Blue Water Road and Oak Road on fire. "When we arrived on the scene, we...
krcgtv.com
Local veterans organization gears up for awards gala
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Jason Howe joined the Live At Sunrise crew Thursday morning to discuss their Show Me Honor Awards Gala taking place Thursday evening at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles. Howe, the Missouri Branch Director of K9s on the Front Line, helps veterans find service dogs to...
krcgtv.com
Football Friday Night: District Championships, November 11
Several Mid-Missouri teams fought for District Championships Friday evening in an eventful Football Friday Night.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Women's Hoops cruise against Bradley in home opener
Columbia — Missouri Women's Basketball looked dominant in the team's 83-38 win over Bradley Thursday evening. Lauren Hansen led the way with 17 points. Jayla Kelly posted a career-high 13 points in the winning effort. Check out the highlights above!
Comments / 0