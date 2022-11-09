2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK )- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north.

The vehicle that was traveling north was attempting to turn left on East Grande Boulevard and failed to yield, so the vehicles collided, said DPS.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with incapacitating injuries after the crash, and law enforcement were still at the scene.

