ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAoSa_0j51gqpy00

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK )- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday.

Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview

The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north.

The vehicle that was traveling north was attempting to turn left on East Grande Boulevard and failed to yield, so the vehicles collided, said DPS.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with incapacitating injuries after the crash, and law enforcement were still at the scene.

Semi-truck rollover crash reported on SH 315 in Rusk County Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash

Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-20 near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-20 near Canton, according to DPS. Officials said the crash involved two truck tractor semi-trailers westbound near 64 and resulted in the death of the pedestrian. As of 11 a.m., authorities said one lane of traffic has been reopened, […]
CANTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta

A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
ATLANTA, TX
CBS19

Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore woman hit, killed after stepping out of car on Goforth Road

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman who had stopped her car in a roadway and exited it was struck by another vehicle on Nov. 2. According to Texas DPS’ preliminary report, JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had stopped her 2016 Mazda CX-7 in the eastbound lane of Goforth Road, about one mile east of Kilgore. Her vehicle was facing west in the eastbound lane, the report states. Then, Knight got out of her vehicle.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy