Investigation underway after pregnant juvenile was hit by car
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant juvenile is hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. At about 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue after reports of a pregnant juvenile who was hit by a car.
NLVPD: Three injured in stabbing at skate park in Craig Ranch
Three men were found suffering from stab wounds in the Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday afternoon by North Las Vegas Police Department.
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
Suspect in crash that killed pregnant Las Vegas woman had 5 prior DUI arrests
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of impaired driving and leaving the scene of a crash that fatally injured a pregnant woman had five prior DUI arrests, according to an arrest report. Oscar Pena, 42, was booked on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and duty to stop at...
North Las Vegas Police investigate multiple stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating multiple stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park. North Las Vegas Police reported to the area around 2:09 p.m on Saturday. Officers found 3 men suffering multiple stab wounds. All victims were transported to UMC. The investigation is ongoing. Police advise the public...
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
Suspect arrested in 2021 Henderson murder case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting from nearly two years ago. Marquis White, 29, was taken into custody on Nov. 2 in connection with the killing of Xavier Steen in January 2021, police said Thursday. Officers responded the...
Woman charged with murder in doctor's killing in Las Vegas takes plea deal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of murder after a doctor's body was found in the trunk of a car outside Las Vegas in 2019 has taken a plea deal. Kelsey Turner, now 29, entered an Alford plea Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Thomas Kirk Burchard, court records show.
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car
A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
Las Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor's beating death
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement.
Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LVMPD: dead suspect was 62-year-old with a shotgun
According to a release, Officer Jahmaal Crosby fired three rounds from his rifle at Finch, striking him. Medical workers responded and attempted to save Finch's life, but he was pronounced dead.
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
