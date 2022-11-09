ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

news3lv.com

Investigation underway after pregnant juvenile was hit by car

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant juvenile is hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. At about 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue after reports of a pregnant juvenile who was hit by a car.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested in 2021 Henderson murder case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting from nearly two years ago. Marquis White, 29, was taken into custody on Nov. 2 in connection with the killing of Xavier Steen in January 2021, police said Thursday. Officers responded the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

NCSO: Drunk driver head-butts deputy after rear-ending his patrol car

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. At approximately 7:59 p.m., on Oct. 29, Deputy Raymond Miller was reportedly stopped at the intersection of North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue when a white vehicle identified as a Ford Taurus nearly rear-ended his patrol vehicle and veered off the roadway.
NYE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Woman struck and killed while crossing Boulder Highway in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to authorities. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol responded to a collision reported around 12:10 a.m. on Boulder Highway near the Lamb Boulevard/Desert Inn Road intersection, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
LAS VEGAS, NV

