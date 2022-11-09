ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Hard Freeze expected Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Coldest night since last Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injuries reported in South Lubbock stabbing Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were investigating a stabbing in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries. This is a developing story and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Keep Levelland Beautiful receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful

LEVELLAND, Texas — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. According to a press release from KTB, 10 affiliate communities will share $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car

Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX

