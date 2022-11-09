Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Hard Freeze expected Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
KCBD
Coldest night since last Winter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
KCBD
Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
KCBD
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
KCBD
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injuries reported in South Lubbock stabbing Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were investigating a stabbing in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon that left one person injured. The incident occurred during the 3:00 hour in the 2300 block of 79th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries. This is a developing story and...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Mixed directions for gas prices as diesel shortage changes refinery production
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices fell slightly this week across most of the Lone Star State, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.131 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful
LEVELLAND, Texas — Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. According to a press release from KTB, 10 affiliate communities will share $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.
1 Person Dead, Another Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Yoakum County (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on State Highway 214, north of Denver City, around 2:14 p.m.
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car
Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
Going To The Tech Game Saturday vs. KU: You Can Bring These Things To Keep Warm
When kickoff comes this Saturday against Kansas it will be 48 degrees and by the end of the game, it will drop even lower. If you are wondering what you can and can't bring for the Texas Tech game since we haven't had a cold game yet I have you covered.
KLBK’s “The Blitz” Playoff Scores Recap: Bi-District Round
FIRST QUARTER: Frenship – 35 El Paso Eastlake – 17 – Lubbock Cooper – 59 El Paso Bel Air – 7 – Spearman – 21 Abernathy – 7 – Shallowater – 41 Lamesa – 3 – SECOND QUARTER: Estacado – 54 El Paso Bowie – 7 – Canadian – 70 Roosevelt – 8 – Seminole […]
fox34.com
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
