Florida teen arrested after threatening to become next mass shooter, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Florida boy was arrested after he posted threats online saying he was going to become the next mass shooter, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified of the threats on Tuesday and took the teen into custody.

In one of the threats, investigators said the Port Orange teen stated, “One day my name and face will be all over the news and everyone will wish they took me seriously.”

Deputies said some of the teen’s messages posted on Discord included:

“I am the next greenwood mall shooter”

“I will kill ( epithet for Hispanic people )”

“I am 100% Serouse everything I have said is 100% real and I am not or never have been joking”

“I must become Patrick crusis 22 bozos”

“im going to put these to good use (smiley emoji)” – along with a photo of rifles and a shotgun

In an interview, the teen told detectives that he was joking in all the posts.

The sheriff’s office said the posts were discovered through an anonymous tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began an investigation and determined the teen was in the Volusia County area.

Deputies said no weapons were found during the investigation.

The teen was charged with making written threats to kill and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he was being held in secure custody.

