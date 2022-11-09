ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida teen arrested after threatening to become next mass shooter, deputies say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUAfw_0j51gEji00

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Florida boy was arrested after he posted threats online saying he was going to become the next mass shooter, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified of the threats on Tuesday and took the teen into custody.

In one of the threats, investigators said the Port Orange teen stated, “One day my name and face will be all over the news and everyone will wish they took me seriously.”

FBI, officials arrest man accused of making a pipe bomb at his house

Deputies said some of the teen’s messages posted on Discord included:

  • “I am the next greenwood mall shooter”
  • “I will kill ( epithet for Hispanic people )”
  • “I am 100% Serouse everything I have said is 100% real and I am not or never have been joking”
  • “I must become Patrick crusis 22 bozos”
  • “im going to put these to good use (smiley emoji)” – along with a photo of rifles and a shotgun

In an interview, the teen told detectives that he was joking in all the posts.

The sheriff’s office said the posts were discovered through an anonymous tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which began an investigation and determined the teen was in the Volusia County area.

Deputies said no weapons were found during the investigation.

The teen was charged with making written threats to kill and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he was being held in secure custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

sunnyside up girl
3d ago

Lock him up for a Terrorists Threat and throw away the key,NO SECOND CHANCE ! Need to make an example of him,so future offenders have been warned!

Reply(1)
2
Related
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly attempting to break into cars at Publix

A Leesburg man was apprehended after apparently attempting to break into cars at a Publix grocery store. Police were dispatched to the Publix at Palm Plaza at 6 a.m. Nov. 5 when an employee of the store called 911 regarding a man going from car to car with a flashlight. An employee was sitting in her car before her shift was about to begin when a man, later identified as 24-year-old Kahlil Caswell, came up to her car, and asked her to open the rear passenger door, which she refused to do, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She told him to stay away so he moved on to other vehicles in the area.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
BUNNELL, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in Palm Coast home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday began investigating a man’s death in Palm Coast, according to a news release. Around 2:56 a.m., deputies were called to Clermont Court where a man was found dead in a home, the release states.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Brevard County man dies during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. — A central Florida man died during Hurricane Nicole early Thursday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they got a call at 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband, 68-year-old Thomas Whittle of Port Canaveral, was in distress. Cocoa police officers said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy