ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ocean Beach man convicted of hate crime against SDG&E worker

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnUId_0j51fnOo00

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of assaulting and hurling racist slurs at a San Diego Gas and Electric worker in Ocean Beach has been convicted of all charges, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, was convicted of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation and violating the victim’s civil rights, said a news release on behalf of City Attorney Mara Elliot.

The conviction stems from an attack on Sept. 14, 2021 when Witthoeft confronted and attacked an SDG&E employee who was diverting traffic from a work zone at the intersection of Voltaire Street and Mendocino Boulevard in Ocean Beach.

Where to find San Diego election results

Witthoeft slapped the worker on the head, knocking off his hard hat and told the victim (who is Latino) to “talk in English you f—ing immigrant” and “go back to your country,” Elliot said.

“This jury has sent a clear message that violent, abusive, and racist conduct like this has no place in our community,” said a quote attributed to Elliott. “My Office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable people who commit hate crimes, and I urge victims and witnesses to report all such activity.”

Witthoeft is the half-brother of Ashli Babbitt , the Ocean Beach woman killed by police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Babbitt’s husband Aaron told FOX 5 that Witthoeft and Babbitt had been estranged for over six months prior to her death.

Witthoeft is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13, where he faces a possible sentence of up to one year in jail, one year of probation and a $1,000 fine, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Four suspects rob Target store in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a felony robbery last Thursday at a Target shopping center in Encinitas. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the actual incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, but was not reported until more than a week later. At approximately...
ENCINITAS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Convicted of Hate Crime for Racist Assault

The half-brother of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, faces up to 12 months in jail for assaulting a Latino utility worker last year. Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, was convicted on misdemeanor battery charges with a hate crime enhancement, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday. On Sept. 14, 2021, Witthoeft “aggressively confronted” the man as he diverted traffic around a job site, then attacked him while hurling racial slurs, Elliott said in a statement. Witthoeft was previously convicted of vandalism for kicking a window out of a 71-year-old Latino man’s camper in 2016. He is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting a man in April whose car was blocking the sidewalk while the driver tried to help his disabled friend out of the vehicle.Read it at San Diego City Attorney
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy