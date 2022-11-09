ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

$1.6 million Scott Road rebuild celebrated as team effort in George County

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – Scott Road in George County is back open after major repairs from a joint city-county and state initiative.

The $1.6 million project took seven years from when the county first pitched the project to the day J.E. Talley Construction from Pascagoula painted the last stripe at the end of the summer.

Leaders from the county, City of Lucedale and local businesses on the road, along with state lawmakers, celebrated the completion of the work with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Clanton, Smith elected to George County School Board

About $1.35 million of the project was funded by state grants, including $480,000 from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund- part of the state’s share of the BP oil spill settlement intended to spur economic activity in the region. The funds were allocated over three different legislative sessions before construction began in October 2021.

“We’ve never had the opportunities that we’ve got now with the legislators for the city and the county,” said District 5 Supervisor Henry Cochran. “I’ve seen [money] for years go elsewhere and I wondered why we couldn’t get any of it. We feel like we’re getting something now and we really appreciate that.”

The westbound lane of the road is maintained by the city while the eastbound lane falls under the county. The governments split the remaining costs to complete the project.

Planning included securing right-of-way easements for 14 different parcels along the road. Ditches along the road were filled and replaced with curbs and gutters to make drivers safer and to limit interference with utilities along the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpGRG_0j51fUZt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nJJE_0j51fUZt00
Scott Road shown pre-construction (Google Street View, January 2016) and post-construction (courtesy Batson & Brown, Fall 2022).

Crews widened the roadway, repaired the foundation, improved stormwater drainage, relocated several major utilities and repaved the road- slightly over a half-mile long. Supervisors said the road, one of the first paved in the county, frequently flooded after heavy rain and was a regular point of complaint from citizens.

“I’d almost say it’s a resurrection of Scott Road because it is not what we started with. It is a truly different creature out here. Scott Road, it’s a short road, but it truly connects east and west George County together,” said Board of Supervisors President Frankie Massey.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHAvg_0j51fUZt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJ7yI_0j51fUZt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fvtqk_0j51fUZt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3qtV_0j51fUZt00
    Photos taken during major repairs on Scott Road (courtesy Batson & Brown)

Cochran said it was important to him for at least one lane to remain open during the entire construction process to allow school buses, employees and customers at local businesses and other local traffic to keep using it. About 700 vehicles use the road daily.

Lucedale Mayor Doug Lee said Wednesday that other joint city-county projects are in the works. The city has made a request for state funds to be allocated during the 2023 legislative session to complete construction on Cowart Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Powder Puff
3d ago

Hell, I would like my road to be graded and a few rocks for the deep ruts. I see now where my roads maintenance went. First he spends money in Henry district to help him blacktop his roads now this. Fix my road

Reply
2
Related
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
WLOX

Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show

For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. The school's principal says he plans to have the Veterans Day event next year as well. Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS
Doug Stewart

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

George County Schools among 12 districts to stay on state probation

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools remains on probation status after an annual report from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Commission on School Accreditation delivered its assignments of district accreditation statuses to the state board of education on Nov. 10. In all, a dozen out of 137 public school districts are on […]
WKRG News 5

Voters reject medical marijuana growth, sale in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County will still not allow medical marijuana businesses after voters signaled their disinterest Tuesday. Unofficial results show 52.3% of voters said no to allowing growing facilities, 52.1% were against cannabis sales in the county. George County supervisors previously voted to opt out of the state law signed in February […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy