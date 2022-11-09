Read full article on original website
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries
Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called "Casey Anthony Boycott Information," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
