ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Registration closes soon for the Norpoint Classic

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 am. Registration closes at midnight on November 20. There is no day-of-race registration. Click here to register. The Norpoint Classic has been bringing families together on Thanksgiving morning since 1995. Make...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma PD look for tips

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Public feedback period open for South Tacoma station area access improvements

Sound Transit announcement. On Nov. 9, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the South Tacoma station area access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and ADA improvements. Protected bike lanes. Improved bus facilities. Improvements at...
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
everettpost.com

Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic

More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound crews douse fires set in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters put out two fires that were set in Kent Thursday morning, and a third fire is under investigation. At 4:26 a.m., Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority tweeted that two people had broken a car window on the East Hill of Kent and threw “burning materials” inside the vehicle.
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Sign UP

City of University Place announcement. Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?. The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Ask Tacoma

How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?

Tacoma — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Tacoma at least?
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy