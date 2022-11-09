Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Steven Charles Jordan Sr., 67
Steven Charles Jordan Sr. of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Nov. 11. He was 67. He was born December 11, 1954 in Portland, Me., the son of Edward F. and Collette Wilbur Jordan. He graduated from Dover-Sherborn High in the class of 1972. He attended the University of Rhode Island, where he pursued and, in 1977, achieved a master’s degree in pharmacy. He followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career selling insurance for New York Life.
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
Comments / 0