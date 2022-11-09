Steven Charles Jordan Sr. of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Nov. 11. He was 67. He was born December 11, 1954 in Portland, Me., the son of Edward F. and Collette Wilbur Jordan. He graduated from Dover-Sherborn High in the class of 1972. He attended the University of Rhode Island, where he pursued and, in 1977, achieved a master’s degree in pharmacy. He followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career selling insurance for New York Life.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO