KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the epicenter. Kalpana Shrestha, the chief officer of Doti district, said six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured. The earthquake around 2:12 a.m. local time sent people in the mountain villages panicking out of their houses and many spent the entire night out in the open, Shrestha said.

3 DAYS AGO