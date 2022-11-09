ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tonga, triggering tsunami advisory

A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability...
GreenMatters

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Jose, With up to 15 Possible Aftershocks

While certain parts of California are running out of water, others are being shaken into oblivion. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck San Jose on Tuesday, Oct. 25, about 9 miles from a neighborhood called Seven Trees. And although no significant injuries or damage has been reported as of publication, seismologists are predicting upwards of 15 aftershocks in the area, over the next week or so.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines

At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
10NEWS

Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the epicenter. Kalpana Shrestha, the chief officer of Doti district, said six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured. The earthquake around 2:12 a.m. local time sent people in the mountain villages panicking out of their houses and many spent the entire night out in the open, Shrestha said.
watchers.news

Deep M7.0 earthquake hits Fiji region

A deep earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.0, hit Fiji Region at 08:09 UTC on November 12, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 587 km (364 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter was located 333.9 km (207.5 miles) SE of Levuka, Fiji,...
The Independent

Earthquake off the coast of Fiji

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit 399km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.Earlier in the day, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala though there were no immediate reports of damage. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.
France 24

Hurricane warning issued as Tropical Storm Nicole moves towards Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per...
FLORIDA STATE
Sara B

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy