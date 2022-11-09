Read full article on original website
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
Very strong M7.3 earthquake hits Tonga Islands region, Tsunami Advisory issued
A very strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.3, hit the Tonga Islands region at 10:48 UTC on November 11, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 24.8 km (15.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M7.3 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles). The epicenter was located about...
7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tonga, triggering tsunami advisory
A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability...
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Jose, With up to 15 Possible Aftershocks
While certain parts of California are running out of water, others are being shaken into oblivion. A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck San Jose on Tuesday, Oct. 25, about 9 miles from a neighborhood called Seven Trees. And although no significant injuries or damage has been reported as of publication, seismologists are predicting upwards of 15 aftershocks in the area, over the next week or so.
Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
An 'oddball' 6.0 earthquake is recorded almost 800 miles off Southern California's coast
The 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the north Pacific was recorded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, intriguing scientists for its location far from fault lines.
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the Gulf of California
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit the Gulf of California at 10:02 UTC on November 4, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles). The epicenter was located...
Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the epicenter. Kalpana Shrestha, the chief officer of Doti district, said six people were killed when they were crushed in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured. The earthquake around 2:12 a.m. local time sent people in the mountain villages panicking out of their houses and many spent the entire night out in the open, Shrestha said.
Deep M7.0 earthquake hits Fiji region
A deep earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.0, hit Fiji Region at 08:09 UTC on November 12, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 587 km (364 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter was located 333.9 km (207.5 miles) SE of Levuka, Fiji,...
It's 'not that crazy' to have a November hurricane. But 2 at the same time? That's unusual
Hurricane Martin became the 7th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season. 4 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher have formed in November. Hurricane Lisa has already battered Belize, a country of about 400,000 people. Hurricane Lisa was the 12th named storm of the season. The scariest part of hurricane...
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
Earthquake off the coast of Fiji
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit 399km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the US Geological Survey said on Saturday.There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.Earlier in the day, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala though there were no immediate reports of damage. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.
Tropical Storm Lisa to Close Out the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to come to an end at the end of November, it doesn't look like it's ready to die down just yet. A new system, which recently came to life in the Caribbean Sea, has been named Tropical Storm Lisa. It's the 13th named storm of the 2022 season.
Hurricane warning issued as Tropical Storm Nicole moves towards Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per...
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
