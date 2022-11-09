Read full article on original website
Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization
Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today. Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
A rising Spanish star is joining Team Heretics’ Academy League roster for 2023
After making his LEC debut as G2 Esports’ starting AD carry, Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa has found a new home for the year with Team Heretics. The 21-year-old will play for the organization’s League of Legends Academy roster in the LVP, according to reports by journalist Alejandro Gomis.
All of Dallas Fuel’s players will be free agents heading into 2023 Overwatch League offseason
As if the 2023 Overwatch League offseason wasn’t chaotic enough already, the league’s most recent champions will all be at the bargaining table over the next few months. Mike “Hastr0” Rufail, co-owner of OpTic and the Dallas Fuel, revealed today that all the members of the current Fuel roster will be considered unrestricted free agents during the offseason. This means that players can hear offers from any team in the Overwatch League and might be snatched from the hands of OpTic.
Jezu and Ragner will reportedly play for LFL’s Team GO in 2023
The League of Legends preseason has yet to come but roster changes are already in full swing. The 2023 LEC preseason has been spicier than ever with players like Jankos leaving G2 Esports and Rekkles reportedly returning to Fnatic. According to the latest report, SK Gaming’s bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol and Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla de Barrios will spend the upcoming season in the LFL.
Bleed eSports is scouting for Dota 2 roster ahead of potential T1 DPC acquisition
As if to confirm the rumors and reports, Blood eSports has officially announced it is looking to enter the competitive Dota 2 scene. It isn’t quite as big a splash as some fans may have been expecting, but the organization has hired analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to lead its scouting efforts heading into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
Jankos highlights who he thinks is the strongest LEC team on paper
Earlier today, former G2 Esports jungler Jankos went through a rundown of all 10 of the LEC’s rumored rosters ahead of the 2023 season on his personal livestream. After looking at each roster, all of which were consolidated into a table formed by independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger, Jankos came to the conclusion that his former team, G2, looks like the best team heading into next year.
EliGE outlines what’s next for Liquid following exit from CS:GO Major
Team Liquid are out of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski has spoken about the team’s plans going forward this year. The star player outlined what went wrong in their loss against Team Spirit on the fourth day of the Legends Stage at the Major, which cut short Liquid’s run.
Dota 2 fans are worried that betting on ranked matches is damaging the game’s competitive integrity
Betting is an unavoidable part of competitive sports and esports. If there are odds, fans will enjoy some gambling from time to time, but some websites have been going overboard in Dota 2, even affecting the quality of ranked matches. GG Bet allows fans to bet on high-ranked matches, which...
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
Jankos walks back stance on joining the LCS
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has been exploring his options after a poor run at Worlds 2022 with G2 Esports, a League of Legends team he’s been with for five years. Despite having a huge buyout that has seemingly led to organizations pulling out of negotiations, Jankos recently revealed there’s no way we’ll see him playing in the LCS. But now, this Polish jungler has eaten his words.
Atlanta Reign releases 6 players, including team veterans
Teams are clearing house more quickly than ever during this Overwatch League offseason. Earlier today, the San Francisco Shock dropped four players and the Houston Outlaws kicked things off with a three-player drop last night. Not to be outdone, the Atlanta Reign wanted to chime in. The team initially announced...
Future unsure: T1 will reportedly sell its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit slot
After showing clear signs of distress once the post-International 2022 roster shuffle began, T1 now appears to be packing its bags and heading to the exit after reportedly selling its spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit to Bleed eSports. According to a report from AFK Gaming, sources close to...
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
Houston Outlaws parts ways with 3 late-season acquisitions
Overwatch League “rostermania” has so far been filled with upper management swaps and retirement posts. But now, the season’s third-place team is surprisingly the first to make large-scale player drops. The Houston Outlaws announced today that the organization is parting ways with supports Kim “Creative” Young-wan and...
All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major semifinals
The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the first pair of quarterfinals. The eight teams that made the Champions Stage have been placed in a single-elimination playoff bracket, meaning that they can’t lose anymore or they’ll be knocked out of the $1.25 million event. Unlike the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage, the playoff matches will be played at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, an arena that has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
‘Natural progression’: PapaSmithy joins FlyQuest as new president and chief gaming officer
A veteran of the professional League of Legends scene across the world is taking the next step in his career, this time looking to further showcase greatness with an organization that aims to do just that. Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith has joined FlyQuest as its new president and chief gaming officer...
TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores
Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.
