A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 6 a.m. tomorrow for portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, the north side of Hawaii Island will see 20 to 30 mph winds with localized gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.

1 DAY AGO