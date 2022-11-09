ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandnow.com

National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Big Island

A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 6 a.m. tomorrow for portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, the north side of Hawaii Island will see 20 to 30 mph winds with localized gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.
bigislandnow.com

Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters

Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Military convoys headed from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor

The public is advised that military convoys are departing Pōhakuloa Training Area following the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise this week. Convoys are scheduled Nov. 10-11 and 17-18 from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Waikōloa Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Laupāhoehoe Point Road to be closed for repairs

An East Hawai‘i roadway that was damaged by Hurricane Lane in 2018 will be closed later this month for repairs. Laupāhoehoe Point Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 to all traffic. Work will include repairing/restoring damaged concrete bridge railings and roadway improvements.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move

As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 4 hours...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
HAWAII STATE

