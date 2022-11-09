Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Big Island
A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 6 a.m. tomorrow for portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, the north side of Hawaii Island will see 20 to 30 mph winds with localized gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.
bigislandnow.com
Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters
Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
KITV.com
1,200 acre brush fire near Lahaina, Maui prompts second alert for possible evacuation for residents
The fire, which started yesterday, continues to burn in West Maui, above the Launiupoko subdivision. Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina. Fire crews on Maui are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday.
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
mauinow.com
West Maui Fire Day 2: “Fire on the move” in mountain ridges above Launiupoko
Alert: West Maui brush fire on move in mountain ridges above Launiupoko Subdivision. Evacuation is possible for residents in the upper portion of the Launiupoko subdivision, according to a County of Maui update issued on Wednesday afternoon. County officials said Maui police officers were going door to door this afternoon...
bigislandnow.com
Military convoys headed from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor
The public is advised that military convoys are departing Pōhakuloa Training Area following the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise this week. Convoys are scheduled Nov. 10-11 and 17-18 from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Waikōloa Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.
bigislandnow.com
Laupāhoehoe Point Road to be closed for repairs
An East Hawai‘i roadway that was damaged by Hurricane Lane in 2018 will be closed later this month for repairs. Laupāhoehoe Point Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 to all traffic. Work will include repairing/restoring damaged concrete bridge railings and roadway improvements.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 4 hours...
bigislandnow.com
Kona restaurant’s Keiki Food Fund helps families struggling to climb back from pandemic
A West Hawai‘i restaurant is helping families struggling to climb back from the COVID-19 pandemic and it needs the community’s help to continue providing meals for Big Island keiki. The Keiki Food Fund is the brainchild of Celeste and Taylor Cline, owners of Poi Dog Deli in Kailua-Kona....
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Adoption month and more than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. ”I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We’ve fostered, we’ve tried IVF and we’ve hanai’d,”...
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
