Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves ‘unprecedented’ damage to Daytona-area coastline
(CNN) — As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians — many still recovering from Hurricane Ian — are picking up the pieces after this week’s storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.
WSVN-TV
QUIET VETERAN’S DAY IN SOFLA
Hopefully, everyone had a great week! A special thank you to the men and women who have served this country. We saw a mixed bag of weather across South Florida, as we started off the work week with nice conditions and then even tracked Hurricane Nicole as it approached the Florida peninsula. But once again, South Florida was spared from a direct hit while impacts spread up and down our state through a good chunk of the work week. We are finally seeing improving conditions, however, the SW wind flow in Nicole’s wake continues to drag in some moisture nearby. And this morning we woke up to a few thunderstorms surrounding South Florida (mainly offshore) but it just goes to show you that it won’t take much for thunderstorms to develop.
WSVN-TV
Nicole is tracking away from South Florida, but are not done yet
Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with winds estimated at 75mph at North Hutchinson Island South of Vero Beach at 3am Thursday. This makes it a rare November hurricane. It is the third hurricane to make landfall in November in Florida, the second latest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S., and the first hurricane to make landfall on the East coast of Florida in 17 years (since 2005).
WSVN-TV
Global Empowerment Mission sending supplies to Nicole-battered parts of Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is ready to roll out help to those impacted by Hurricane Nicole. The Global Empowerment Mission on Thursday stepped in to provide aid to communities hit hard by the Category 1 system that has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. Workers...
WSVN-TV
Parades, events throughout South Florida held in honor of Veterans Day
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many celebrations were held throughout South Florida to honor the men and women who fought for our country. The largest Veterans Day parade began on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Friday morning. This holiday coincides with the historic day that marks the...
WSVN-TV
Couple, children safe after intentional fire set in North Carolina home
(WSVN) - A family ordered out after their home goes up in flames. They were all asleep when police say someone sparked trouble at a North Carolina home. Tim Sitdikovs and his wife, Kristna, believed they know who caused the blaze. It was just before midnight Wednesday when the Sitdikovs...
WSVN-TV
Local high school student bringing awareness to Everglades through social media
(WSVN) - A South Florida high school student sees the natural world in a way few people do. His vision is inspiring others to become interested in the Everglades. Kevin Ozebek puts him in today’s 7 Spotlight. Luca Martinez lives for exploring Florida’s nature. With every click of...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that left one person dead, sent two others to the hospital and led to traffic closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the six-vehicle wreck in the...
WSVN-TV
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
Comments / 0