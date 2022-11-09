Hopefully, everyone had a great week! A special thank you to the men and women who have served this country. We saw a mixed bag of weather across South Florida, as we started off the work week with nice conditions and then even tracked Hurricane Nicole as it approached the Florida peninsula. But once again, South Florida was spared from a direct hit while impacts spread up and down our state through a good chunk of the work week. We are finally seeing improving conditions, however, the SW wind flow in Nicole’s wake continues to drag in some moisture nearby. And this morning we woke up to a few thunderstorms surrounding South Florida (mainly offshore) but it just goes to show you that it won’t take much for thunderstorms to develop.

