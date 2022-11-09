ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ashli Babbitt's brother convicted of hate crime against SDG&E worker

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Jedp_0j51eK6U00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The brother of Ashli Babbitt the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has been convicted after he assaulted and hurled racial slurs at an SDG&E worker in Point Loma Heights.

San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday, 33-year-old Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr. was convicted of all charges including a hate crime, for allegedly slapping a Latino worker last year and telling him to "talk in English you (expletive) immigrant" and "go back to your country."

“This jury has sent a clear message that violent, abusive, and racist conduct like this has no place in our community,” San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. “My Office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable people who commit hate crimes, and I urge victims and witnesses to report all such activity.”

Prosecutors say, in Sept. 2021 the worker was diverting traffic at a Point Loma intersection where SDG&E workers were repairing a utility box, causing Witthoeft to become "enraged" because the worker's truck was stopped in the intersection.

About four months later, Witthoeft got into an altercation with another man on Muir Avenue in Ocean Beach, according to the City Attorney's Office. Witthoeft was an Ocean Beach resident. He's facing charges of battery and vandalism in connection with the man in Ocean Beach.

The City Attorney's Office also says, Witthoeft was previously convicted of vandalism for a 2016 confrontation with a 71-year-old Latino man in Lakeside. The victim asked Witthoeft to move his pickup truck. Witthoeft came up to the victim’s truck, screaming, kicked the man’s door, and kicked a window out of his camper shell.

In the Point Loma Heights case, Witthoeft faces a potential sentence of up to a year in jail, one year of probation, and a $1,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Convicted of Hate Crime for Racist Assault

The half-brother of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, faces up to 12 months in jail for assaulting a Latino utility worker last year. Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, was convicted on misdemeanor battery charges with a hate crime enhancement, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday. On Sept. 14, 2021, Witthoeft “aggressively confronted” the man as he diverted traffic around a job site, then attacked him while hurling racial slurs, Elliott said in a statement. Witthoeft was previously convicted of vandalism for kicking a window out of a 71-year-old Latino man’s camper in 2016. He is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting a man in April whose car was blocking the sidewalk while the driver tried to help his disabled friend out of the vehicle.Read it at San Diego City Attorney
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Adoptive mother and grandparents charged in death of 11-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested three people in connection to the death of an 11-year-old in August. On Aug. 30, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a child in distress at a Spring Valley home, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 11-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. The girl’s two younger sisters were removed from the same home, according to KNSD.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy