Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts are annoying him
Mark Cuban told Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts were annoying him. He told Twitter's new owner that he spent "too much time" muting newly verified accounts. Cuban said he was attempting "to make my verified mentions useful again." Mark Cuban has told Elon Musk that Twitter's new...
After waiting 2 weeks to address Twitter staff, Elon Musk tells them he's 'pretty responsive on email,' and to bug him if he doesn't reply in 24 hours
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he's usually "pretty responsive on email" and replies "within hours." The tech mogul waited two weeks after buying Twitter to send an all-staff email and host a company-wide Q&A. Musk has ordered staff to return to the office or be fired, saying "communication is much...
Doja Cat posted a 5-second audio clip of her sighing on Twitter over people's decisions to pay $8 a month for Twitter verification
"You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is?" the rapper wrote.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
I'm still at Twitter and have a front-row seat watching everything fall apart. At this point, I'm just trying to collect a paycheck.
A Twitter employee who didn't get laid off describes the "chaotic" events since Elon Musk's takeover: "The culture I loved has been set ablaze."
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
Elon Musk failed to give laid-off Twitter employees previously promised severance packages, lawsuit alleges
Laid-off Twitter employees are suing the company saying they were promised a range of severance benefits. The lawsuit says they were assured these benefits would hold after Elon Musk bought Twitter. However, recently laid-off employees say Twitter reneged on the promised severance pay. Laid-off Twitter employees suing the social media...
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover
Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off
Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
I'm Conan O'Brien's assistant of 13 years. I nap on the job, expense things I shouldn't, and talk back — and I'll probably work for him forever.
Sona Movsesian says she's a terrible assistant and doesn't like being told what to do — and Conan O'Brien is kind of OK with that.
Read the 2:30 a.m. email Elon Musk sent to staff, his first, announcing the end of remote working at Twitter
Musk sent Twitter staff an email for the first time, putting an end to remote work and saying, "The road ahead is arduous."
Elon Musk says he has PTSD and paranoia about recessions after trying to keep Tesla and PayPal alive during periods marked by financial turmoil
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he had PTSD and paranoia about recessions, per a transcript by The Verge. He said a recession was looming and Twitter was in a "dire situation from a revenue standpoint." Musk also said in the meeting he sold Tesla stock to save the social-media platform,...
Look past the Musk mayhem, and you'll see the beginnings of his master plan for Twitter taking shape
Elon Musk appears to be taking his first steps toward turning Twitter into a super-app — an idea he has frequently promoted.
Kanye West told staff he was inspired by 'skinheads and Nazis' while planning the Yeezy fashion show where he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt, report says
Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West said he was inspired by "skinheads and Nazis." He reportedly made the "casual remark" while working on a Yeezy collection for Paris Fashion Week. West has been dropped by Adidas after a string of controversies including anti-semitic comments. Kanye West said that "skinheads and...
Elon Musk said he'd love to see 'ads for gizmos' on Twitter because otherwise he has to have his assistant find the gizmo he sees online and buy it for him
In his first meeting with Twitter employees, Musk said if he saw "ads for gizmos ... I'd buy them all in a click. Even if they're not that great."
Stephen King slams Elon Musk again, saying he preferred Twitter before the billionaire took over: 'Less controversy, more fun.'
Stephen King has continued his feud with Elon Musk, saying he preferred Twitter in "pre-Musk days." King said the platform was "more fun" and had "less controversy" before the takeover. The novelist has been sparring with Musk on social media over some of his changes to the platform. Stephen King...
