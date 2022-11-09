ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Laid-off Twitter employees claim in a lawsuit that the company 'persuaded' them not to look for new jobs in the run-up to Elon Musk's takeover

Laid-off employees claim Twitter "persuaded" them not to job hunt in the runup to its acquisition. They said Twitter responded to staff's concerns about layoffs by reassuring them about severance packages. But after being laid off, they weren't given the severance promised, they said in legal filings. Laid-off Twitter employees...
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
Kanye West told staff he was inspired by 'skinheads and Nazis' while planning the Yeezy fashion show where he wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt, report says

Rolling Stone reports that Kanye West said he was inspired by "skinheads and Nazis." He reportedly made the "casual remark" while working on a Yeezy collection for Paris Fashion Week. West has been dropped by Adidas after a string of controversies including anti-semitic comments. Kanye West said that "skinheads and...
