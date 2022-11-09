New Yorkers beg newly elected Gov. Hochul to ‘get crime under control’

Fed-up New Yorkers begged Gov. Kathy Hochul to get crime under control after her surprisingly close win in an “uninspiring” gubernatorial election — where she routinely downplayed concerns about rising crime in the Big Apple.

“People in New York complain about the high crime and crime in the subway, so why did they vote for Hochul?” Steve Bakali, 70, told The Post Wednesday morning outside of the 72nd Street subway stop, a day after the Democrat edged out Republican Lee Zeldin for her first full term.

“Now that Hochul has won, her priority needs to be do something about the crime in the subway,” he added.

“Hochul has the power to clean up the subway, I just hope she does.”

Even Hochul supporters are pleading with the incumbent Democrat — who took office in August 2021 — to wise up and take action.

“I’m happy Hochul won, but I don’t want her to think winning gives her a pass to keep things status quo,” straphanger Michele Brack said.

“She’s got her work cut out for her. None of us who rides the trains feel safe,” said Brack, 42, who noted the governor is from upstate and doesn’t have the perspective of people who ride the trains every day “to see how bad things have gotten.”

Rising crime on New York City’s subways were a focal point in the 2022 race for governor — and should be a priority now that the election is over, residents say. Stephen Yang

New Yorkers walk past a homeless man begging for money in midtown Manhattan on Oct. 26, 2022. Stephen Yang

“Hopefully, she heard our voices this time. It was a close election, and hopefully a wakeup call to her that these issues are real and it’s time to take them seriously.”

New York’s race gubernatorial race was closely watched and the most hotly contested in the deep-blue Empire State in two decades — in large part because of crime .

On the campaign trail Zeldin had slammed Hochul as soft on crime and in the final stretch he accused her and former President Bill Clinton of “laughing and joking about subway crimes” at an event.

Meanwhile, Hochul accused Zeldin of “hyperventilating” over the key issue and “trying to scare people.”

“All the legitimate media organizations have called him out for what he is doing, fear-mongering,” Hochul told reporters on Monday.

Hochul and state Democrats have taken heat for controversial state bail laws, but as polls showed the race tightening, the incumbent governor released a campaign ad touting that she “toughens bail laws” — an assertion based only on recent, minor tweaks to the 2019 legislation.

Steve Bakali, 70, from the Upper West Side, was disappointed with Hochul’s win. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Unlike every other state in the nation and the federal court system, New York does not allow judges to lock up defendants based on their perceived danger to the community.

But after a nail-biting race between the two rivals, New Yorkers were left feeling apathetic about the reality.

“It was an uninspiring election with an uninspiring candidate, but I just couldn’t bring myself to switch sides,” said Kevin Russell, 54, who voted for Hochul. “I didn’t wake up this morning in a celebratory mood, let’s put it that way.”

Russell said New Yorkers — including Democrats — want a change.

“Public safety is the No. 1 priority for me, and for pretty much everybody I have these conversations,” he added. “Hochul needs to ride these trains and get a feel for what we’re seeing every day. You can bend statistics all you want, but the eye doesn’t lie. The laws in the state are enabling crime, and Hochul’s got to find a way to change them.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul edged out her Republican rival Lee Zeldin on Election Day for her first full term. Stephen Yang

Kathy Morgenstern, a mother of three teenage children, said she thought long and hard about the election but ended up voting for Hochul.

“I just could not vote for Lee Zeldin after his support for Trump,” she said, before adding that she “freaks out” over subway crime because her 15-year-old daughter takes the train to school each day.

“It’s not like subway crime is new but violent crime is happening a lot more,” Morgenstern conceded. “I want Hochul to prioritize addressing crime in New York City and I think she knows she has to.”

Sandra, 67, who declined to give her last name said she just wants the governor to clean the city.

“Gov. Hochul, please clean this city – it’s filthy and it’s disgusting,” she said. “Do something about all the bums – my son got hit by a bum, there’s bums sleeping in tents in Riverside Park… it’s ridiculous,” she railed.

“If it’s because they’re all mentally ill, they should be getting the help they need.”