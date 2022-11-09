Kaley Cuoco praises Jennifer Aniston for sharing infertility journey

Kaley Cuoco applauded Jennifer Aniston for getting candid about her infertility journey for the first time.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress — who is pregnant with her first child — asked for people’s compassion on Wednesday after the “Friends” alum spoke out about her failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments while constantly batting down pregnancy rumors.

Kaley Cuoco urged people to stop “judging” women who don’t have kids after Jennifer Aniston shared her infertility journey. FilmMagic for HBO

“You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” Cuoco, 36, wrote atop a quote from Aniston’s Allure cover story. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

Although Aniston, 53, revealed that she tried to get pregnant in her “late 30s and 40s,” she said “baby-making” was a “challenging road” — especially when people assumed she didn’t want to be a mother.

Cuoco reposted one of Aniston’s quotes to her Instagram Story. kaleycuoco/Instagram

“All the years and years and years of [media] speculation … It was really hard,” the “Morning Show” actress said.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it,” she added.

Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child. NBC via Getty Images

Aniston went on to clear the air about her 2005 split from Brad Pitt, which some people claim ended because she “wouldn’t give him a kid.”

“It was absolute lies,” Aniston said about the “narrative” that she “was just selfish” and “only cared about my career.”

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” she continued, adding, “I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Cuoco’s fierce support comes just one month after the “Flight Attendant” star and partner Tom Pelphrey announced they were expecting a baby girl.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the “Meet Cute” star wrote via Instagram . “beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey started dating earlier this year. kaleycuoco/Instagram

While the actress has never discussed her own fertility journey, she was “horribly sick” during her first trimester , saying she was “sleeping every day between setups” while filming her upcoming movie “Role Play.”

The pair confirmed their relationship in May, just one month before she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook.