The Island’s planning board agreed that more town-level discussion about short-term rentals is needed before a regional effort could be considered. The All-Island Planning Board meeting convened Wednesday evening to “discuss the development of a short-term rental bylaw and/or regulations,” according to the agenda item on the Oak Bluffs website. Short-term rentals have been an issue the Island has been grappling with, particularly since the practice shrinks housing availability and how short-term rental taxes should be regulated. The planning boards of Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah were unable to make a quorum or did not post the meeting on time, but present members from these boards participated as individuals.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO