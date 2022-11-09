Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached on Wednesday. (Credit: Ohana Surf Shop via Storyful)
Florida beachfront property owners desperate for help in protecting property damaged by Hurricane Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - After losing homes and chunks of their property, some Florida residents living along the beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea are hoping there’s a way to protect what’s left. "We spent our life building what we’ve built in order to have this place. I want to keep it....
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have. One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam. A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of...
Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards. Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the...
Storm surge, wind gusts, tornadoes: biggest weather threats as Tropical Storm Nicole slams Florida
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast on Thursday at 3 a.m. and has weakened back to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center had warned that Nicole was expected to bring "dangerous storm surge" to the eastern coast of Florida, including Brevard, Flagler, and Volusia counties, large and damaging waves, along with hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to moderate flooding.
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Florida beach; multiple human remains found, sheriff says
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on Florida's east coast, the storm brought strong winds and storm surge — and apparently unearthed the remains of multiple bodies buried in the sand. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene technicians and its criminal...
