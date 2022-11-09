Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Fire on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is extinguishing flames on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon. The fire crew is working to put out the fire on track number 6, according to authorities. The department says there may be a delay to the MARC train. Stay...
WTOP
Baltimore plan bans squeegee workers from some high-traffic areas
Panhandlers known as “squeegee workers” have been common in Baltimore since the 1980s. Now a new plan aims to stop them from cleaning drivers’ windshields for cash in certain high-traffic parts of the city. A pilot program will be launched in six areas of Baltimore, including Conway...
Firefighters battle flames on train tracks at Baltimore's Penn Station Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a fire on one of the train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon, according to the local firefighter's union.Firefighters found flames on track six, union officials said.Penn Station sits in the 1500 block of North Charles Street.
Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Middle River
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., officer responded to the 9900 block of Berliner Place.
Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway
A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
Nottingham MD
Driver attempts to strangle other motorist following Middle River crash, man tackled & robbed in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, an individual tackled someone to the ground and stole their keys in the 3500-block of Moultree Place in Nottingham (21236) then fled the scene. Officers received...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
WBOC
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
Man found shot to death in roadway in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. […]
foxbaltimore.com
38-year-old man in serious condition from Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 38-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. When officers arrived to the scene, police said Baltimore City medics were treating the 38-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
