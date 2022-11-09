ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Fire on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is extinguishing flames on train tracks at Penn Station on Saturday afternoon. The fire crew is working to put out the fire on track number 6, according to authorities. The department says there may be a delay to the MARC train. Stay...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore plan bans squeegee workers from some high-traffic areas

Panhandlers known as “squeegee workers” have been common in Baltimore since the 1980s. Now a new plan aims to stop them from cleaning drivers’ windshields for cash in certain high-traffic parts of the city. A pilot program will be launched in six areas of Baltimore, including Conway...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Driver arrested after traffic stop led to discovery of ghost gun in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A driver was arrested after a traffic stop in Hyattsville led to the discovery of a loaded ghost gun, according to police. Earlier this week, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department said they pulled over a vehicle they saw having multiple traffic violations. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they noticed a handgun slide visibly showing in the rear passenger seat pocket.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Major Crash Shuts Elkton Roadway

A serious crash with multiple victims closed a Cecil County street Saturday, Nov. 12. The incident occurred on Pulaski Highway near the Steele’s Motel around 7:30 p.m. No word yet on how many victims nor their injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to follow Daily...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy