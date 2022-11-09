Screams for help lead jogger to injured hiker who plunged from cliff, NY cops say

A 46-year-old man was rescued after he was injured and spent the night in a New York park in freezing conditions, according to local news reports.

The man was hiking in Nyack Beach State Park, located about 30 miles north of New York City, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when he slipped off a trail and fell down a cliff, according to NBC New York.

After not hearing from him, his wife reported him missing , according to the Daily Voice.

“[O]fficers began an exhaustive search of the area, including Nyack State Beach and Hook Mountain, using K-9 officers as well as drones,” but were unsuccessful after hours of searching, according to the outlet.

The next day, his wife posted on Facebook saying, “This does not feel real but my husband ... went on a walk yesterday 11/8 at 1:30 pm eastern and has not come home .“ She added, “police are looking for him now and have been looking since yesterday afternoon. He may have been disoriented. … We need him to come home.”

Help soon arrived thanks to an observant jogger , according to WABC.

A woman running in the park in the morning heard someone screaming for help from a nearby ledge, according to WABC. She and another runner then called police, who sent responders to the area.

Various police and fire departments then coordinated to hoist the man to safety , according to CBS News.

He was then taken to an ambulance on a stretcher and taken to a hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and minor injuries, according to the outlet.

He is expected to make a full recovery, according to NBC New York.

