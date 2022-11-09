Read full article on original website
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
radiokenai.com
Kardinals Advance To Winner’s Semi-Final At State Volleyball
The Kenai Kardinals cruised through a pair of opening day matches at the ASAA 3A State Volleyball Championships on Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Nikiski fell in an opening round contest; however remain alive in the double-elimination format state tournament. Kenai Kardinals 3 – Nome/Beltz Nanooks 0...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
alaskapublic.org
Pilot dead after plane hits cable, crashes into river near Chickaloon
A Palmer man died Thursday after Alaska State Troopers say his small plane struck a cable and crashed into the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Troopers first heard of the crash, near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway, just before 1 p.m. according to an online dispatch. The Mat-Su Borough dive rescue team and a towing company responded, and removed the plane from the river.
alaskasnewssource.com
A winter warmup brings sloppy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday. The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eliminating the immersion program is a cost too high, some ASD parents fear
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All four of Jeannie Carey’s children grew up attending the Spanish immersion program in the Anchorage School District. According to Carey, her children got the chance to learn different subjects in two languages and work with native speakers. Her oldest child graduated from West High this past Spring after finishing the program. However, the rest of Carey’s children might not get to finish their Spanish immersion program.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD increases starting wages for bus drivers and looks to create more efficient routes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting to 228 school bus drivers has been the magic number for the Anchorage School District this school year as the district continues to look to hire additional bus drivers to fill the bus driver shortage the district faces. As of Tuesday, the district said they...
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
youralaskalink.com
Opioid Rescue Kits
Added by atagliaferri on November 10, 2022. We begin with a big effort to combat the opioid crisis in the state of Alaska. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us the overdose kits being made by one group, that could end up saving a lot of lives. Across...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
kinyradio.com
Former Air Force Contracting Specialist sentenced to 30 Months for bribery scheme in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $47,000 in unlawful gains by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline for conspiracy and agreeing to accept nearly half a million in bribes from a private contractor.
alaskapublic.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested in Moose Pass last Friday after an Alaska State Trooper discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a routine traffic...
akbizmag.com
New Public Works Director for Anchorage
The Municipality of Anchorage has a new Public Works Director. Mayor Dave Bronson appointed Kent Kohlhase to the position, filling the vacancy created when Lance Wilber was promoted to Executive Director of Community Development. Kohlhase previously served as the municipality’s Director of Project Management and Engineering (PM&E). “Kent has...
alaskasnewssource.com
Government Hill residents upset about closed convenience store
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A closed convenience store may not sound like a big deal, except when there aren’t a lot of other places to shop. That’s the case for people who live in Government Hill after a former 2Go Tesoro store closed permanently at the end of June. The store was one of the few places where people could walk and pick up basic supplies.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating Spenard area homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead outside of a residence in a Spenard neighborhood early Friday morning. Police are investigating it as a homicide, according to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department. The department said officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1...
kinyradio.com
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
(Alaska Beacon) - Ranked choice voting results may add to the Republican lead, with implications for House leadership. Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has pled guilty to the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan. According to a press release from the Department of Law Luimariamofoa Polu, now 21, entered a plea of guilty in response to a charge of second-degree murder in the stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of 15-year-old East High School student Raynaldo Khoutesouvan.
kinyradio.com
21,500 Fentanyl Pills among drug trafficking charges for man in Kodiak, Anchorage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A second indictment involving drug charges and alleged large-scale narcotics trafficking was filed Nov. 2 against Mark Daniel Nason. While the 54-year-old was facing charges in a case on Kodiak Island, more charges followed after a search of his storage unit in Anchorage also revealed narcotics.
