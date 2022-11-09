ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All four of Jeannie Carey’s children grew up attending the Spanish immersion program in the Anchorage School District. According to Carey, her children got the chance to learn different subjects in two languages and work with native speakers. Her oldest child graduated from West High this past Spring after finishing the program. However, the rest of Carey’s children might not get to finish their Spanish immersion program.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO