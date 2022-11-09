ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Dozens of rural Missouri, Illinois schools get funding for new electric buses

By Joey Schneider
ST. LOUIS – A new federal program will help 42 school districts in rural Missouri and Illinois communities acquire new electric school buses.

The opportunity comes as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Through the program, nearly $1 billion will be distributed to around 400 school districts nationwide to help schools replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones.

Federal funding was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved last year. According to the EPA, it authorizes the agency “to offer rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses.”

School districts applied for the program earlier this year, and winners were selected through a lottery system. The EPA announced the awards for school districts on Oct. 26. Hundreds of schools also remain on a waiting list for electric buses.

Currently, the EPA has invested $48.75 million into 15 Illinois schools and $21.75 million into 27 Missouri schools. Some of the closest school districts to St. Louis getting aid include Silex School District in Lincoln County, Missouri, and Wayne City School District in Wayne County, Illinois.

For a closer look at school districts rewarded through the Clean School Bus Program, click here .

Related
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Some Missouri deer hunters face mandatory CWD sampling this weekend

As the November portion of firearms deer season opens in Missouri, the Department of Conservation is reminding hunters about mandatory sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a fatal infectious disease in deer and related species for which there is no vaccine or cure. Missouri has 38 counties under management for CWD, and for both days of opening weekend hunters in 34 of those counties are required to take their harvested deer to a sampling station to test for the disease.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022

(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
NBC Chicago

Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
ILLINOIS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
