Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland.

Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 19-year-old driver from Conroe.

According to a crash report, Meza was taken to Midland Memorial hospital in critical condition and was then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock where he later died.

