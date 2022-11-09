ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NcIZ_0j51bONv00

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland.

Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 19-year-old driver from Conroe.

According to a crash report, Meza was taken to Midland Memorial hospital in critical condition and was then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock where he later died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Nov. 9. The initial investigation showed that a 2017 Mack Truck with a trailer was traveling south on FM 1788, while a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling north on FM 1788. The driver of the Nissan failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into traffic.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman wanted in connection with 2021 death of motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Dannia Fuentes-Munoz has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.  A warrant was issued for Fuentes-Munoz in December of last year in connection with a crash on July 4, 2021, that left one person dead. According to a Texas […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal hit and run in Andrews County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County. The crash occurred around 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting common law wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month. Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control. According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, between...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School for allegedly telling another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it, the district said in a release.  The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest.  According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested on drug charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two men earlier this week with the help of a confidential informant. Karis Reeves and Miguel Vidal have both been charged with suspicion of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, on November 8, detectives with OPD’s Intelligence Division, aided by a confidential […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy