Warren County, VA

Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events

 3 days ago
royalexaminer.com

County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education. through the completion of several academies...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)

Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Council appoints a Manager and Attorney

In a special session of the Front Royal Town Council to approve the appointment of a new Town Manager and Attorney was held Nov. 9. First the council unanimously by those in attendance, voted to approve the appointment of George Sonnett as the new Town Attorney. Sonnett thanked the council...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans

Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
STERLING, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTKR

Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
VIRGINIA STATE

