Town Talk: Warren County Sheriff’s Office – A conversation with Sgt Terry Fritts – November Events

Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines
The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County. Thank you to everyone who attended...
royalexaminer.com
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education. through the completion of several academies...
royalexaminer.com
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
royalexaminer.com
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
theriver953.com
Front Royal Council appoints a Manager and Attorney
In a special session of the Front Royal Town Council to approve the appointment of a new Town Manager and Attorney was held Nov. 9. First the council unanimously by those in attendance, voted to approve the appointment of George Sonnett as the new Town Attorney. Sonnett thanked the council...
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
Van-Driving Thief Wanted For Stealing Decorations, Other Items From Frederick Lowe's: Sheriff
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify a real-life Grinch who stole Christmas decorations and other items from an area Lowe’s location before fleeing in a vintage van. Investigators say that the man (pictured above) walked into Lowes on Buckeystown Pike...
Man shot, found dead in car in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said reports of gunfire led officers into the investigation of a killing that took place in the Dumfries area early Saturday morning. The Prince William County Police Department said a number of people called to say they heard several gunshots in the area of Williamstown Road […]
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: The best pies in Fairfax County!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year, it’s Pie Time!. On the hunt for the perfect pie in Fairfax County, we surveyed...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
WTKR
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
WTOP
A happy ‘tail’: Northern Virginia family reunites with lost dog
Back in July, a Northern Virginia family lost their dog Dante in Manassas. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. Little did they know that the universe would eventually reunite them with their pooch — who wasn’t ready to find a new forever home.
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Comments / 0