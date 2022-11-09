Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite
Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
Finding an East Dallas Home With a Pool is Easier Than You Think
If the pandemic taught us Dallasites anything, it’s the importance of having access to water in the summer. Pool memberships, trips to more temperate climates, and bids for backyard pools (especially East Dallas homes with a pool) were the name of the game as North Texas residents tried to escape the heat while not getting within breathing distance of anyone else.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
fwtx.com
The Great Hat Article
Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Searching for Critically Missing Woman, 88
Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Police said 88-year-old Minnie Hodge has been reported missing after being last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in her 2017 Ford Escape, with Texas plate LDS 3678, along the 3000 block of Lawnview Avenue.
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano park restroom closes for repairs after another account of vandalism
After previously closing three times for vandalism, Plano Parks and Recreation reopened the restroom at Jack Carter Monday morning, and found more vandalism Tuesday. The Plano Police Department indicated that minors are responsible for the vandalism.
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens of Cars Vandalized, Tires Slashed in Fort Worth Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating vandalism in a Fort Worth neighborhood after tires from more than two dozen cars were found slashed early Thursday morning. Details on the investigation remain limited, but Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada confirmed about 30 cars were affected in the Sunset Heights neighborhood near Sanguinet Avenue.
dmagazine.com
DCAD Has Been Hacked!
A FrontBurnervian who works in real estate alerted us to the fact that the site for the Dallas Central Appraisal District has been down for a couple of days. He said a call to their main number produced no explanation for the outage. Cheryl Jordan, the always helpful DCAD director...
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
