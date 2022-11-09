City of Tybee closes beaches ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Tybee Island has closed its beaches and pulled its lifeguards in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to officials, beachgoers should avoid Tybee Island beaches—especially since there are no lifeguards on duty during the storm. If you see someone struggling to stay afloat in the water, the City asks that you dial 911.

The City of Tybee says that it has also removed its flags and banners honoring veterans due to the possibility of high winds.