Keke Palmer will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live with SZA as musical guest. Saturday Night Live is taking a couple of weeks off and will return on December 3 with the pair. Palmer is the star of Nope, which is launching this month on Peacock after its theatrical debut, and hosts NBC gameshow Password. Pop star SZA, who appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack, recently released her new single Shirt and teased a new project titled PSA. The NBC show launched its 48th season on October 1 and aired three consecutive episodes through October 15, before taking a...

