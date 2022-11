The Greater Los Angeles Softball Association is adding two sports to the 16th annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival Presented by Lexus. The 2023 Festival, which is the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world, will return to Las Vegas from January 12–15, 2023, including competitions in pickleball and sand volleyball. Hosted at the Flamingo Las Vegas, the Sin City Classic now features 24 sports with approximately 10,000 LGBTQ+ athletes and allies from around the world.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO