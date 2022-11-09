ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

APD: person shot multiple times found in driveway

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – Abbeville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 300 block of LeBlanc Street late Monday evening.

An officer located a person laying in a driveway of the 1700 block of Frank’s Alley who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance and will undergo multiple surgeries.

A car and truck were also hit by stray bullets as well as a house and mobile home.

