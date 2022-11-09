ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqkGq_0j51aTex00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

Clay County

Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuations Zone A. The Evacuation Zone Helper can identify if your address is located in an evacuation zone.

If the address is not in an evacuation zone it will be indicated as none.

Putnam County

Putnam County is currently recommending evacuations for Zone F, which includes Sportsmans Harbor, Dunns Creek, Federal Point, and other locations that experienced flooding during Hurricane Ian.

For more information and to find out your evacuation zone, please visit eoc.putnam-fl.com or call the EOC call center at 386-329-1904.

Nassau County

Nassau County issued an Evacuation Order for Evacuation Zones A and D at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.

Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return as that will depend on damages from the storm and associated assessments deeming it’s safe to return. Upon returning to Nassau County, please have identification available. This will ensure that you don’t have any issues returning to your home. If your identification card does not include your home address, please ensure you have some sort of documentation so they can confirm your address (deed, utility bill, property tax bill, etc.)

Tropical Storm Nicole: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida

St. Johns County

St. Johns County has issued a voluntary evacuation effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, for coastal St. Johns County, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or flood-prone areas. This voluntary evacuation order will remain in place for the duration of the storm event. For evacuation information, including route maps and evacuation zones, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane.

