ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Slotkin reacts to congressional victory

By Nate Salazar
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BMZd_0j51aOUY00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the most expensive races this year was in Michigan’s 7th congressional district.

Elissa Slotkin earned a close victory over Tom Barrett. She was at her headquarters in East Lansing Wednesday afternoon, talking about the race and how she plans to move forward.

“I was texting people and saying like, look I can’t speak for the rest of the country, but I know in Michigan we are going to be a bright spot tomorrow. I knew it, I could feel it,” Slotkin said.

Many expected a close race for Michigan’s newly drawn 7th district. And it was.

With more than 95% of the vote in Slotkin took a 51 to 47% lead on Barrett, even though she trailed for most of the night.

More than $35 million was spent on the campaigns.

“Our margin is going to be over five percentage points, so more than 20,000 votes. That’s the biggest margin of victory we’ve ever had,” Slotkin said.

She’s locked down her third two-year term in congress.

Now, everyone wants to know which party will control the US House.

“We are literally waiting with bated breath to know which side the House is going to go,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin said she “lost better” in areas where Democrats had trouble in the past, and was able to encroach on Barrett’s home turf, winning Eaton County by two percentage points.

“This is tough turf for a Democrat, and that means there is no way to win this race without building a very broad coalition of Democrats, independents, and Republicans,” said Slotkin.

The Congresswoman said she received a call from Barrett at around 3:00 in the morning, to concede, and congratulate her on the win.

“It was a tough race for both of us, and I appreciated that he called, and I thanked him for that. I said y’know I’m sure we are going to see each other in the coming weeks and months in the Lansing area… It was very respectful,” said Slotkin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Jocelyn Benson declares victory in secretary of state race

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory. Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo. “In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Slotkin wins battle for 7th Congressional seat

By Andrew Birkle LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will be staying in Congress.  After months of commercials, back-and-forths, and even a debate, Slotkin was able to fight off Republican Michigan Senator Tom Barrett.  The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin at 3:09 a.m. At the time, she had a 4 point […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Live updates: Michigan election latest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Follow along on this page where we will bring you LIVE updates from the Nov. 8 election. (12:08 a.m.) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel went on stage in Detroit and celebrated but stopped short of declaring victory. The speech came moments after Benson went on stage and declared victory in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of federal funds Saturday, saying money from various pieces of federal legislation could have gotten caught up in bureaucracy.  “The work we do in Washington, D.C., only hits the roads when the state leaders and the local leaders are committed to seeing it through,” Harris said. […] The post VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing Township Police have person of interest after body left by dumpster

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police say they have identified a person of interest in the suspicious death of 45-year-old Randolph Putmon of Lansing. Putmon was found by a dumpster in Lansing Township in the early hours of Nov. 7. Police said after further investigation they figured out two people came to the […]
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy