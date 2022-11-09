Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex’s dominance continues with 4th straight Group 2 title
The champs would just not be denied. After a slow start, West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, found its legs and its seniors were helping lead the way as they’ve done all season long. Two of those seniors, Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino, combined for three...
WATCH: Lauren Masters nets the OT winner for North Hunterdon in Group 3 final
North Hunterdon repeated as the Group 3 field hockey champion on Wednesday night, rallying for a 2-1 win in overtime to beat Clearview in Bordentown. After falling behind early in the fourth quarter, North Hunterdon rallied to tie the game before Lauren Masters, a Louisville commit, sunk the winning shot early in overtime.
Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title
East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Field Hockey: Three stars for Kingsway Group 4 field hockey championship win over Hillsborough
The Kingsway Dragons set out to become the first Group 4 team in the post-Eastern era to win a state title and made sure they followed through on their goal. With a 4-1 win over Hillsborough, Kingsway can set its sights on surpassing Eastern’s record 23-year state title streak. Set a timer for 2046.
Field Hockey: McGivern’s 2OT goal gives West Deptford 1st state title since 1996
Natalie McGivern told her team she was not going to leave Bordentown without a championship. It wasn’t just hyperbole.
Field hockey: Three stars from No. 1 Camden Catholic’s win in the Non-Public final
For the first time since 1985, Camden Catholic is a state champion. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: Freehold duo ends long run by sharing beam title
It seemed only fitting that Louanne Legregin and Emily Rogers, united through Freehold Township High School’s gymnastics program, as well as preseason workouts and training sessions, would have their high school careers end in the same place. The seniors stood in the first-place spot atop the winners’ podium at...
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Boys soccer photos: Mendham vs. Robbinsville in Group 3 final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
No. 12 North Hunterdon wins N2G4 football title with wild win over No. 14 Randolph
North Hunterdon, the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 14 Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns Saturday in Annandale. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last...
Girls Volleyball Group 4 Final Preview: Westfield vs. Old Bridge
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 4 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
Girls Soccer: Group 4 final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 4 Ridgewood
GIRLS SOCCER: Watchung Hills vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA North Group 4 Semifinals) on November 8, 2022 — GROUP 4 FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
WATCH: Mountain Lakes celebrates winning Group 1 girls soccer championship
Mountain Lakes came back to Kean University and finished the job this time around, beating Point Pleasant Beach, 5-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 final. Last fall, the Lakers fell short against Shore in overtime of the title game, but this group was not going to let that happen again. Mountain Lakes built up a lead early and kept adding to it.
Girls cross-country Meet of Champions: Freehold Township’s Zawatski takes top title
Emma Zawatski is your Meet of Champions winner. The junior from Freehold Township won the title Saturday at Holmdel Park in 18:38, while Lindsay Hausman of Kent Place came in second in 18:47 and Pingry’s Olivia Murray placed third in 18:50.
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0