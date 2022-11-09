ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title

East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
