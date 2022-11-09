Covid levels in Vermont ‘low’ for 2nd week in a row

Vermont’s Covid-19 levels remain “low,” according to the state Department of Health’s latest weekly surveillance report .

The state’s Covid levels returned to “low” last week after two weeks of “medium” levels.

There were 442 Covid cases reported in the past week, down from 532 cases the week before. The department bases case numbers primarily on PCR testing rather than at-home antigen tests.

As of Wednesday, 38 people were hospitalized for Covid in Vermont.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported three of Vermont’s 14 counties — Bennington, Essex and Rutland — had “medium” Covid levels. The remaining counties had “low” levels.

The CDC recommends that high-risk individuals in medium-level counties wear masks and take actions to protect themselves from Covid.

Cases and hospitalizations have remained mostly flat at a national level in recent weeks, The New York Times reported .

In total, 763 people have died of Covid in Vermont since the beginning of the pandemic, including nine reported in the past week. The number of people who died in October increased to 30, while four deaths have been reported this month.

Erin Petenko contributed to this report.

