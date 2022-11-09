Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
businesswest.com
Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy
This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
People in Business: Nov. 7, 2022
KeyBank announced Malissa Naylor, of Springfield, has joined the bank as vice president and business banking relationship manager for the Hartford and Springfield areas. In her new role, she will provide customized financial solutions such as commercial lines of credit, Small Business Administration financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $25 million annually. She reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, business banking sales leader for KeyBank’s Connecticut and Massachusetts market.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
DUC-PAC moves to new Springfield location
An east Longmeadow manufacturing company is moving to Springfield and they received a warm welcome Thursday on Page Boulevard.
Southwick gets grants to connect Hudson Drive to Sam West Road, add sidewalks
SOUTHWICK — The Department of Public Works in Southwick received two grants last month that will fund the connection of Hudson Drive and Sam West Road and a sidewalk expansion on Powder Mill Road. Public Works Director Randy Brown told the Select Board that the town was approved for...
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
Page Blvd in Springfield construction project announced
Springfield city leaders joined East Springfield neighborhood council members Wednesday morning for an announcement on a construction project for Page Boulevard.
One year since Springfield librarian killed on State Street leaving work
Thursday marked the one year anniversary since Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was struck and killed crossing State Street as she left work.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
10 most expensive homes sold in the city of Worcester Oct. 30-Nov. 5
A house in Worcester that sold for $599,900 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $378,689. The average price per square foot ended up at $262.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close
Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
Sewage leak into Connecticut River
The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
businesswest.com
Momentum Is Building on Victory Theatre Project
When asked how many tours he’s given of the Victory Theatre in Holyoke, the landmark that went dark in 1979, Donald Sanders gave a hearty laugh — something he does often — and just shook his head. That was his way of saying ‘more than I could count.’
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
Charter Committee envisions weighty changes to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — At its first meeting in November, the City Council voted to form an Ad-Hoc Charter Committee to review the City Charter and make recommendations for amendments. The charter defines the powers and function of elected officials, and the organization and processes of local government. Appointed chair of...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0