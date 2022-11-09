ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Orthodox Union’s Bane lauds Cleveland’s Jewish community

As he visits Jewish communities across the country, Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane made a stop in Cleveland over the Nov. 4 weekend to learn about the community and bring ideas to and from other communities. During his stay, he visited schools and synagogues, speaking at Green Road Synagogue...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy

When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial

In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
