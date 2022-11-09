Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Cleveland Jewish News
Orthodox Union’s Bane lauds Cleveland’s Jewish community
As he visits Jewish communities across the country, Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane made a stop in Cleveland over the Nov. 4 weekend to learn about the community and bring ideas to and from other communities. During his stay, he visited schools and synagogues, speaking at Green Road Synagogue...
Review: The delicious Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland
Once upon a time, I was visiting Washington D.C. and a friend said I should stay in the Kimpton Rouge, as “you’ll probably like it”. Turns out he was right. I’ve subsequently stayed in places such as the Kimpton Brice in Savannah and most recently at the Kimpton Schofield in Cleveland.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Montana Love showcases Cleveland's boxing community in headline fight at RMFH
When Montana Love was a child growing up in Cleveland, he dreamed of fighting at the biggest arenas the city had to offer. On Nov. 12, that dream will come true—for him and for the people he loves.
Zack Bruell's Parallax in Tremont ‘on hold’ amid staffing shortage
CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland’s most beloved restaurants has shut its doors for now due to the ongoing labor shortage affecting the industry in the aftermath of COVID-19. Zack Bruell’s Parallax in Tremont is currently closed, or as a spokesperson put it to 3News, “on hold.”
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy
When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
The largest independent bookstore In Cleveland has plenty of good reads
On the border of Cleveland and Shaker Heights, they have the perfect spot for those readers. It’s the largest independent bookstore in the city, known as Loganberry Books.
Construction of the USS Cleveland continues: Here's how you can support the ship and its crew
CLEVELAND — Throughout history, four U.S. Navy ships have borne the name USS Cleveland. The latest is still being built in Wisconsin with the goal of being commissioned here in Cleveland in 2024. The Cleveland, designated as Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 31, will be the next in the line...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
How to watch Montana Love vs. Steve Spark title fight: Live stream, fight card in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Montana Love is set to fight in his hometown tonight in a scheduled 12-round bout against Australian Steve Spark. Love – born and raised in Cleveland – is set to take on Spark in the main event. The fight is for the IBF North American Super-Lightweight title. Love is 18-0-1. Spark comes in at 15-2.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial
In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Comments / 0