ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Village Hall holds grand opening as South Orange’s newest restaurant

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Walking into South Orange’s Village Hall — now a swanky new restaurant — at its grand opening Nov. 2 was like walking into your childhood home after many years away. While the atmosphere had changed, the bones of the building were still there. The room where the South Orange Board of Trustees used to meet retains its wooden banister, high ceiling and dark wood molding.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair councilor holding meeting on Lackawanna Plaza tonight

Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings is holding a community meeting tonight, Nov. 10, to provide information to Montclair residents about the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan, which is under consideration by the Montclair Township Council. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Ave. The meeting...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montclair Local

Poll results show close school board race, with some results yet to come

With poll results from 2 of Montclair's 41 districts still outstanding Wednesday morning, the winners of the Montclair Board of Education election remain uncertain, though two candidates seem to be leading the pack. Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday showed Yvonne W. Bouknight with...
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
693
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy