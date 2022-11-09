Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
essexnewsdaily.com
Village Hall holds grand opening as South Orange’s newest restaurant
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Walking into South Orange’s Village Hall — now a swanky new restaurant — at its grand opening Nov. 2 was like walking into your childhood home after many years away. While the atmosphere had changed, the bones of the building were still there. The room where the South Orange Board of Trustees used to meet retains its wooden banister, high ceiling and dark wood molding.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ
West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
This NJ restaurant ranked among America’s best of 2022
As 2022 starts to wind down we are beginning to see the "best of" lists become popular. This article will focus on the "best" restaurants in America for 2022. The eateries stood out as great places to dine and the list included restaurants from all over the country. According to...
Montclair councilor holding meeting on Lackawanna Plaza tonight
Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings is holding a community meeting tonight, Nov. 10, to provide information to Montclair residents about the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan, which is under consideration by the Montclair Township Council. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Ave. The meeting...
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Renowned jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and dance legend Savion Glover to share stage in NJPAC
Dance legend Savion Glover and Grammy-winning jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater are set to share the stage on Saturday at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Poll results show close school board race, with some results yet to come
With poll results from 2 of Montclair's 41 districts still outstanding Wednesday morning, the winners of the Montclair Board of Education election remain uncertain, though two candidates seem to be leading the pack. Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday showed Yvonne W. Bouknight with...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Montclair school leaders celebrate referendum win, look to future
Montclair school district officials are celebrating their referendum victory and thanking the community for its overwhelming support, but they say they know the work has only just begun. On Tuesday, voters backed the district's $187.7 million plan for repairs and upgrades to all 11 of the district school buildings. In...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
693
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0