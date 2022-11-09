What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO