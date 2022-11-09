ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady has found another country to conquer

MUNICH ― Halfway through his post-practice news conference Friday in front of more than 100 media members, Tom Brady was presented with a gift: customized Bucs lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian trousers with suspenders sometimes worn during Oktoberfest. “Like that?” Brady said, holding up the outfit presented to him by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady, Todd Bowles At Odds Over Buccaneers' Team Effort

Arguably the two most important members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in major disagreements over the team's effort level during the last few weeks.  According to a Pro Football Talk article written this morning, a Buccaneers' website, JoeBucsFan.com, highlighted two vastly different quotes ...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden’s lawyers make explosive allegations

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last year. His racist and homophobic emails were too scandalous for him to continue as head coach. Now, the former coach is alleging that Roger Goodell and the NFL played a key role in his resignation. Gruden and his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment

The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
