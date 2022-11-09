ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

1 dead from a Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is currently underway after a 52-year-old man died from a Northwest Baltimore shooting Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers heard gunfire coming from the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue around 10:45 a.m. When officers responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person shot in Middle River on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middle River on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9900 block of Berliner Place around 3:15 p.m., a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said.Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Additional information on the shooting will be made available in the future, the spokesperson said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in which a teenager has died. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound around 9 p.m. Thursday in a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle in Lansdowne. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night in Southwest Baltimore. Last night, shortly before 10 pm police arrived at a local hospital where a victim walked in asking for treatment of a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. He told police that while driving his car in the rear of a building at the 4700 Block of Amberley Avenue he was The post 54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify victim in fatal Rosedale hit-and-run

ROSEDALE, MD—Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Rosedale. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that struck a pedestrian at just after midnight on November 11 on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Timothy...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mother and son rescued from early morning Southwest Baltimore fire

On Friday morning, a mother and son were rescued from a burning house in southwest Baltimore. The 5-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from a house on Norfolk Avenue in the forest park neighborhood. They went to the hospital in undetermined conditions. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Shooting investigation underway in Lansdowne, police say

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Police responded to a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle for a reported shooting. One male victim, found shot, is believed to be a teenager, police said. He was taken an area hospital...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Ashley Summerlin, 11, is 4’8″ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, and black & white checkered Van shoes with flames.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

