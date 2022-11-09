ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
