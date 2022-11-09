Read full article on original website
San Antonio police still searching for suspect accused of murdering teen in 2021
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for Abel Gallegos, who is accused of murdering a 16-year-old in December of 2021. Crime Stoppers shared a release, saying that Gallegos shot Jeremiah Guenther near the 750 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Woodlawn Lake. Police...
Man shot and killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed Friday morning by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was also working as a security guard at an apartment complex. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road for a shooting.
Man dies from injuries after suspected as home intruder, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — One person dies from injuries after a homeowner shoots a man he believes was a home intruder on the southwest-side Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Hazel around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. The homeowner told police he...
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
WATCH: SAPD bodycam video shows officer responding to city councilman's home after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — A nearly 14-minute-long video released by the San Antonio Police Department shows City Councilman Clayton Perry slurring his speech, refusing to answer a police officers questions about Perry's alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash. No one was injured in that wreck, but police charged Perry with...
Suspect pulls gun on Methodist ER worker, Crime Stoppers offering reward
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pulling a gun on a hospital worker in Alamo Heights. The incident happened on Oct. 16 just before 7 a.m. when the victim was arriving at work...
City Councilman Clayton Perry 'not planning on resigning' over alleged involvement in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — Clayton Perry, the San Antonio City Council member who has represented District 10 since 2017, said he isn't planning to resign after his alleged involvement in a weekend hit-and-run incident for which SAPD issued a warrant for his arrest. Perry briefly answered questions from news media...
Police: SWAT situation in Converse ends peacefully after six hours
CONVERSE, Texas — Police say they heard gunshots when responding to a welfare concern in Converse Tuesday afternoon, prompting a SWAT situation that ended peacefully about six hours later. Officers went to a home along the 9700 block of Copper Rock Road to check on a man. When they...
Two capital murder suspects still on the run six months after brutal crime
SAN ANTONIO — Six months after San Antonio police officials say a group of six brutally attacked and killed a 20-year-old man, two of the suspects wanted on murder charges are still on the run. Crime Stoppers San Antonio is now offering a reward for anyone who has information...
Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office investigating crime scene and car crash, leading to closed intersection
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot in the leg in Wilson county and rushed to a San Antonio hospital. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning that they were working a crime scene at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324.
'It's just bad right here': Calls for crossing guard outside local school
SAN ANTONIO — A local father has seen enough. Too many close calls outside his daughter's school prompted him to take action. He says cars aren't stopping at a crosswalk, coming within inches of hitting children who are on their way home. He believes the solution is to hire...
Family of Cameron Redus settles lawsuit against UIW over 2013 campus police shooting death
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Cameron Redus has reached a settlement in the lawsuit against the University of the Incarnate Word over his shooting death by a campus police officer in 2013. Cameron Redus was 23 when he was fatally shot five times at close range by UIW...
Reward increases to $10K to find suspect who shot man to death
SAN ANTONIO — The reward is increasing to find a killer. The San Antonio Police Department said 24-year-old Troy Lee was shot to death on June 28, 2021. Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. It happened around...
Man shot while sitting on his porch; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A man was sitting on his porch when someone drove by and shot him, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Iowa Street on the city's east side. Police said a small white vehicle...
Police investigating after a man's body was found in Leon Valley
LEON VALLEY, Texas — A man who was found unconcious in Leon Valley Monday morning was pronounded dead, official said. The man was found laying in the road near a car around 10:30 a.m. at Grass Hill Drive at Samaritan Drive. Leon Valley police said shell casing from a...
AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl last seen late August
SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday night for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities say was abducted in a U-Haul truck. Tuesday afternoon, police said they were still looking for the 13-year-old, but were no longer looking for the U-Haul. Authorities suspect that Joanna Luna...
Mayor responds to reports connecting city councilman to hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a statement Tuesday in response to reports connecting San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry to a hit-and-run accident. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday on Redland and Jones Maltsberger Road. According to a report provided by SAPD, the driver of...
Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side. Police said a car with four adults and two kids...
FBI investigating after explosion outside Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The FBI and local authorities are investigating after an apparent bomb was detonated under a sculpture outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in downtown San Antonio early Monday morning. No one was injured in the explosion, which was caught on surveillance video presented by TPR. The...
