Voice of America

Musk Halts Twitter's Blue Check Fee Program Amid Flood of Impostors

Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service Friday as fake accounts mushroomed and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform. The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and...
Voice of America

‘Black Panther’ Movie Actors: Film Changed How People See Africa

The main actors of the new Black Panther movie, called Wakanda Forever, gathered recently in London. They were celebrating the opening of the follow-up to the 2018 film. The first movie was the top film of that year in the U.S. and Canada and the second-biggest in the world. It sold $1.3 billion in tickets.
Voice of America

Controlled Fishing in Amazon Area Helps Save Huge Endangered Fish

A controlled fishing system in Brazil’s Amazon River area is helping to save an endangered fish. The fish is the pirarucú. It is also known in Brazil as arapaima. The pirarucú is believed to be the largest of 2,300 different kinds of fish known to live in the Amazon Basin. It can grow to be three meters long and weigh up to 200 kilograms.
Voice of America

Haven v. Sanctuary

Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question about the difference between “haven” and “sanctuary.”. I am Ghulammohammad from Afghanistan. I am confused by the words “haven” and “sanctuary.”. Thanks,. Ghulammohammad. Answer. Dear Ghulammohammad,. Thanks for writing to us. These...
