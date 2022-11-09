Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
WCAX
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There are children who truly believe in miracles. Or if they believe and pray hard enough, or if they’re good enough. Or if they’re behaving enough, or if they get good enough grades, and to get the reaction,” said Vicky Pierce Mulliss.
WCAX
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
mynbc5.com
With two weeks before lighting ceremony, Church Street Marketplace still searching for Christmas Tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Christmas Tree lighting is an annual Queen City tradition, bringing people together during a busy holiday season for all who celebrate. "You come down every year to see it ... it just starts the festivities," said Aline Paris, a Vermont native. City organizers like Jim...
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
WCAX
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Snow is facing a lawsuit by a guest who fell at the resort, leaving her paralyzed. According to the federal lawsuit filed this week, 20-year-old Faith Kereztessy visited the mountain in September 2020. She took the Bluebird Express lift to the top and walked down a trail to another lift. That’s when the complaint says she passed over a low-hanging rope with a warning sign and fell backward off of a metal platform.
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
WCAX
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new business is coming to Burlington, bringing a unique twist on sales with them. J Skis, in partnership with Ski the East, will be opening their doors on Main Street this weekend. “There’s no better place to have a ski company than Vermont,” said owner...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: a cute single level $329,000 ranch in Essex Junction
This ranch in Essex Junction has been well taken care of and it shows. In addition to its updated kitchen appliances and well maintained wood floors there is a partially finished basement that has possibilities to serve as another bedroom or for storage. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $329,000.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
WCAX
Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday. The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.
WCAX
South End startup hopes to bring apparel manufacturing back to the Queen City
Middlebury Campus
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
willistonobserver.com
Firefighters called to rogue backyard fire
A backyard fire pit on South Brownell Road was consumed by an out-of-control fire Friday, before Williston firefighters arrived to extinguish it. A citizen called the fire station to report the fire.
mynbc5.com
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
vermontcatholic.org
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite
Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This $1,100,000 condo by the shores of Lake Champlain is a unique find
This Colchester condo is like no other with vaulted ceilings and skylights letting in an abundance of light. The grand entry has marble floors and the kitchen has cherry wood cabinets and a coffee bar. The association amenities include access to three beaches, a pool, tennis courts and walking trails.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
