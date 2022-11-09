ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
270towin.com

Updating the Battle for Congress: Both Chambers Remain Undecided

As of midday Friday, November 11, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. At this point, there has been no change, so we'll repeat what we wrote yesterday. At 49 Republicans and 48 Democrats, the battle has come down to Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. The party winning two out of three of those will control the Senate in 2023. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. Whether that will be the decisive election - as it was in 2020 - will hinge on whether the same party wins both Arizona and Nevada.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda

Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House

Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
ALASKA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Senate Control May Come Down to Nevada

Las Vegas — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and...
NEVADA STATE
Voice of America

Biden to Tout US Climate Legislation at COP27 Summit

President Joe Biden is headed to Egypt for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where he will discuss US climate crisis strategies. But environmental campaigners say wealthy nations need to focus on meeting their $100 billion pledge to cover climate change losses. Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America

Democrats Retain Control of US Senate

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party retained control of the U.S. Senate on Saturday night with the reelection of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, giving the Democrats 50 seats to the Republicans’ 49, so far. Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general,...
NEVADA STATE
Voice of America

First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress

Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of America

US Senate Race Tightens in Nevada; More Results Expected in Arizona

WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate was still undetermined late Friday, but incumbent Senator Mark Kelly’s win in Arizona tied the Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each. Election officials in the Western state of Nevada said the race there tightened late Friday in favor of...
ARIZONA STATE
Lootpress

Why the AP hasn’t called control of Congress yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at where control of Congress stands in the 2022 midterm elections. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF CONGRESS YET?. In short, because neither party has yet reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear.
ARIZONA STATE
Voice of America

Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...

Comments / 0

Community Policy