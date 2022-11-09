Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Washington Examiner
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
270towin.com
Updating the Battle for Congress: Both Chambers Remain Undecided
As of midday Friday, November 11, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. At this point, there has been no change, so we'll repeat what we wrote yesterday. At 49 Republicans and 48 Democrats, the battle has come down to Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. The party winning two out of three of those will control the Senate in 2023. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. Whether that will be the decisive election - as it was in 2020 - will hinge on whether the same party wins both Arizona and Nevada.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
MSNBC
Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda
Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
Republicans fret over Trump — but will the former president be dethroned?
Even as top Republicans griped about Donald Trump’s leadership costing the GOP dearly in a third consecutive national election, it was unclear whether influential party figures would thank the former president for his service and show him the door.
Washington Examiner
Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House
Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
Voice of America
Senate Control May Come Down to Nevada
Las Vegas — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and...
Voice of America
Biden to Tout US Climate Legislation at COP27 Summit
President Joe Biden is headed to Egypt for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where he will discuss US climate crisis strategies. But environmental campaigners say wealthy nations need to focus on meeting their $100 billion pledge to cover climate change losses. Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Democrats Retain Control of US Senate
WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party retained control of the U.S. Senate on Saturday night with the reelection of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, giving the Democrats 50 seats to the Republicans’ 49, so far. Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general,...
Voice of America
First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
Voice of America
US Senate Race Tightens in Nevada; More Results Expected in Arizona
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate was still undetermined late Friday, but incumbent Senator Mark Kelly’s win in Arizona tied the Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each. Election officials in the Western state of Nevada said the race there tightened late Friday in favor of...
Opelika-Auburn News
7 Republican Congressional hopefuls are known to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6th
They now want a seat in the very Congress they attempted to violently prevent from certifying the 2020 election. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Why the AP hasn’t called control of Congress yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at where control of Congress stands in the 2022 midterm elections. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF CONGRESS YET?. In short, because neither party has yet reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn’t clear.
Voice of America
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
Comments / 0