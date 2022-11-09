Read full article on original website
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Modern Warfare 2's most-requested feature not coming till 2023
Just as we suspected, Modern Warfare II has succeeded in impressing fans - far more so than last year’s underwhelming Vanguard. The release of MWII marks Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch ever. Fans are praising the “incredible” campaign, one particularly creative map and most of all, the new anti-camping tool.
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
Modern Warfare 2 players baffled as key feature held back until Season 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's raids, a shiny new co-op mode that continues the campaign's story, will only feature a boss to battle in the third season. Bit of a shock for those who were refining their skills for the debut on 14 December. Dataminer and leaker GhostOfSaba has...
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
What is Call of Duty 2023?
Wondering what Call of Duty 2023 will be? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
IGN
Shoot House Is Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16
The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update, alongside the launch of Season 1. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from the open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
dexerto.com
TrueGameData reveals best Modern Warfare 2 guns to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0
Warzone YouTuber and Call of Duty expert TrueGameData has revealed his picks for the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons to level up ahead of Warzone 2.0’s release. Warzone 2.0 is confirmed to be launching alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 on November 16. Plenty of details have been...
Fans Finally Know The Lobby Size Of Call Of Duty Warzone 2
The release date of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2" is approaching fast. The free-to-play sequel to 2020's "Warzone" promises to usher in a new era for the "Call of Duty" battle royale. "Warzone 2" will launch on November 16 with new gameplay innovations, a new map (Al Mazrah), an overhauled Gulag, and a battle pass. Additionally, gamers are getting a brand-new way to play the game via the new third-person mode. But with all these changes, some may have wondered how many other players they'll be going up against and what the lobby size would be like in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2."
msn.com
What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.
dotesports.com
Best RAAL MG loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
One of Modern Warfare 2019’s favorite LMGs is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it’s an early favorite for top LMG in the arsenal. Say hello to the RAAL MG. RAAL stands for Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun. That’s a mouthful, and that’s exactly what you’ll be dealing to your enemies in MW2 multiplayer matches—a mouthful of high-caliber bullets.
How to set up Modern Warfare 2 splitscreen mode
Modern Warfare 2 splitscreen is available on consoles but not PC
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love New Free Action RPG
PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are loving one of November's free games. Regardless of whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber you can enjoy this new free game, and so far, it seems like everyone is doing just that. That said, you need to claim the game before next month because once the first Tuesday of December rolls around, it will no longer be a free download. The game in question is Nioh 2 from developer Team Ninja, which is one of November's free monthly PS Plus games and the headliner at that.
ComicBook
Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
ComicBook
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
ComicBook
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
Comments / 1