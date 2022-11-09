Mebane teen fled to Delaware after NC teens murdered. Now 2 women have been charged.

Two women accused of helping a 17-year-old Orange County double-murder suspect evade law enforcement in September have been charged, FBI officials said Tuesday.

Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Delaware, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Delaware, were charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution, FBI spokeswoman Sgt. India Sturgis said in an email to The News & Observer.

The women were arrested at the Leander Lakes apartments in Dover, Delaware, where agents with a violent crimes task force located and detained Issiah Ross, of Mebane.

Ross is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 18 deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18.

Woods was an Orange County resident who attended Cedar Ridge High School. Clark lived in Alamance County and attended Eastern Alamance High School, where Ross also was enrolled for six days at the start of this school year, district officials have said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood joined Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman for a news conference Monday to announce Ross’s arrest. They did not provide details about the murders or about how Ross fled to Delaware after the crime.

The task force apprehended Ross on Oct. 5 in Delaware and returned him to Orange County to face the charges. Authorities did not say how the women knew Issiah Ross or what led investigators to them.

Ross’s name and additional details were only made public this week, because Ross is a juvenile, and state law prohibits the release of information about juvenile suspects until they are charged as adults.

A grand jury returned indictments against Ross last week, moving his case to Orange County Superior Court. His next hearing is set for Nov. 15.