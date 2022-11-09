Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.2338% for the last session’s close. At 11:11 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.365% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.98 and 3.746% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
Corn Futures Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Corn (ZC) is $662.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 3987, 95.44% below its average volume of 87518.78. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.833% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 0.833% for the last session’s close. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Concerning GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.819% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.993% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 11.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,587.35. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 75336946, 80.25% below its average volume of...
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.016% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.08. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 2.784% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
EUR/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.09% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.638% up from its 52-week low and 7.907% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
EUR/JPY Bullish By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 4.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.43. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.292% up from its 52-week low and 3.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,125.73. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.65% up from its 52-week low and 8.63% down from its 52-week high. Index Price...
GBP/USD Slides By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 2.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. GBP/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.364% up from its 52-week low and 14.423% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/USD’s last...
Redfin Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20.42% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 20.42% to $5.19 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Redfin’s last close was $4.31,...
AUD/USD Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.5308% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Regarding AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.04% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.728% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
NASDAQ 100 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 11 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,622.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 219592377, 93.22% below its average volume of 3240557144.32. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 15.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,251.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.14% up from its 52-week low and 12.51% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CAD Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.878% up from its 52-week low and 5.125% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 18.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Saturday, 12 November, Copper (HG) is $3.94. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 108044, 99.99% below its average volume of 16834809095.54. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
SNDL Inc. Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped by a staggering 18.72% in 5 sessions from $2.19 at 18.72, to $2.60 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.88% to $11,323.33, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Palladium Futures Rises By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 11 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,981.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 19, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729697.06. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Prudential Public Limited Company Stock Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) rising 9.35% to $23.92 on Friday while NYSE jumped 0.92% to $15,374.20. Prudential Public Limited Company’s last close was $21.87, 48.49% under its 52-week high of $42.46. About Prudential Public Limited Company. Prudential plc provides,...
Natural Gas Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 11 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 78864, 99.99% below its average volume of 5672013186.28. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Nikola Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.12% to $2.99 at 14:50 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.92% to $11,327.06, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last...
