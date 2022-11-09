ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Related
WTOV 9

Belmont County vets feted by students, community

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville American Legion hosted a ceremony along with inviting students to give speeches on how we should thank our veterans every day. "We had a good turnout,” Larry Barnes, Post 159 commander, said. “We had the ceremony over at the high school. And you know Veterans Day is honoring all veterans, past and present. It's a special day for elder veterans here at Post 159. Special day for me."
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes and thank yous from students at Weirton Elementary School. Many veterans, like Bob Coffman, appreciate it. "This is just fabulous,”...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs

The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area. This investigation led to a search […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia

Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season.  Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Oglebay's Festival of Lights a tradition for those near and far

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Christmas spirit is already in the air in Ohio County. The Oglebay Festival of Lights is open for all to see. “It's a year-round process that comes down to tonight,” Oglebay Executive VP Rod Haley said. “To be able to flip that switch and kick off the holiday season.”
OHIO COUNTY, WV

