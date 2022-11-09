Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Belmont County vets feted by students, community
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The St. Clairsville American Legion hosted a ceremony along with inviting students to give speeches on how we should thank our veterans every day. "We had a good turnout,” Larry Barnes, Post 159 commander, said. “We had the ceremony over at the high school. And you know Veterans Day is honoring all veterans, past and present. It's a special day for elder veterans here at Post 159. Special day for me."
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
WTOV 9
Weirton business among many to serve breakfast to veterans
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A free breakfast was served for veterans at Basil's Sports Bar & Grill in Weirton on Friday morning. The traditional breakfast fare was served with notes and thank yous from students at Weirton Elementary School. Many veterans, like Bob Coffman, appreciate it. "This is just fabulous,”...
WTRF
Gov. Dewine approves use of State Disaster Relief Program for 2022 storms
HARRISON COUNTY & JEFFERSON COUNTY – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRP) to help several of our local counties that were damaged during severe storms from February, May, June and July of 2022. Here locally, Harrison and Jefferson counties qualify.
WTOV 9
Vehicle goes into creek along Steubenville street
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Steubenville first responders converged on the scene Friday afternoon of a vehicle going into a creek along Sinclair Avenue. It’s not clear how many people were in the car, but we do know there was at least one injury.
WTOV 9
Grant will help EGCC fund equipment for healthcare programs
The Eastern Gateway Steubenville and Youngstown campuses received the 6th round of Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills (RAPIDS) Grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The $224,000 grant partners the Steubenville campus with Belmont College, Washington State, and Zane State, while the Youngstown campus partners with Youngstown...
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
‘Red wave’ hits Valley again, councilwoman says
Although the much-predicted "red wave" of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday.
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
WTOV 9
Tree lighting ushers in holiday season in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The city of Weirton hosted the lighting of its north end tree Thursday night at the corner of W.Va. 2 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The tree being on that corner used to be a holiday season tradition, but it went away for some time once Weirton Steel closed. However, efforts from the city and Cleveland-Cliffs made it possible for the tree to return to that spot about five years ago.
Hancock County man arrested on drug trafficking charges
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area. This investigation led to a search […]
WTOV 9
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign 'the chance to do more'
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — If you see the red kettles and hear the bell ring, you know what that means. The Salvation Army kicked off it's 2022 winter at the Ohio Valley Mall with the classic collection bins along with other ways to help this holiday season. “We're excited...
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area. While repairs […]
Pittsburgh Steeler giving away turkeys in West Virginia
Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris is planning on giving away turkeys in West Virginia. Chaffin Luhana LLP, The Chaffin Luhana Foundation, Harris along with his foundation, Da’ Bigger Picture, are making a campaign to fight food insecurity this holiday season. Families must reserve a turkey ahead of time as supplies are limited. “Though the […]
WTOV 9
Oglebay's Festival of Lights a tradition for those near and far
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Christmas spirit is already in the air in Ohio County. The Oglebay Festival of Lights is open for all to see. “It's a year-round process that comes down to tonight,” Oglebay Executive VP Rod Haley said. “To be able to flip that switch and kick off the holiday season.”
1 dead after shooting in Richmond; Police asking for public’s help
RICHMOND — One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1100 block of North “I” street in Richmond to reports of a shooting. When they got on the scene they found Nicholas Lakes, 33, of...
Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade will have a new route
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is something everyone is wondering. How will they pull off the Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade? Event chair Bill Bryson says it starts with changing directions to avoid the torn-up streets. It will go up Market Street, then near the McLure it will take a left onto 12th, […]
