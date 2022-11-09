Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden, Chinese leader Xi to meet Monday amid Taiwan tension
President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the White House announced. The meeting is not tied to concrete outcomes or solving differences between the U.S. and China, but it’s rather a discussion to create a “better understanding” of each other’s priorities and intentions, a senior administration official told reporters Thursday.
Bay News 9
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Bay News 9
'A good day for America': Biden, Harris thank Dem staffers after election
Speaking to Democratic staffers, volunteers and election workers in the heart of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cheered their midterm election organizing efforts and the democratic process. “Tuesday was a good day for America,” Biden said. The balance of power in the...
Bay News 9
Mark Kelly: Time to let go of `conspiracies of the past'
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past" on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election and cast...
'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday celebrated Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Bay News 9
Warnock, Walker pivot to overtime in Georgia Senate contest
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker pivoted to a decisive extra round of their Senate race Thursday with blistering attacks, while party leaders and donors around the country geared up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the chamber for the next two years.
Bay News 9
Israel's far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi
JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week's general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990. The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long admired...
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Bay News 9
Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white nationalists in...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
Bay News 9
Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. Meanwhile, a top official in Iran's paramilitary...
Bay News 9
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in...
Democrat defeats GOP election denier in Nevada Secretary of State race
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is projected win his election to be Nevada’s secretary of state, defeating Republican Jim Marchant, who has refused to recognize President Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Aguilar won about 49 percent of the vote to Marchant’s 47 percent with 96 percent of votes counted, as of Saturday night. The secretary…
Bay News 9
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Bay News 9
Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California
WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats. That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote...
Bay News 9
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing...
Bay News 9
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport
PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a...
