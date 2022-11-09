(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.9312% for the last session’s close. At 08:07 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.242% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97 and 3.577% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.

1 DAY AGO