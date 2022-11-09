Read full article on original website
Copper Futures Jumps By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 18.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Saturday, 12 November, Copper (HG) is $3.94. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 108044, 99.99% below its average volume of 16834809095.54. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 11 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,622.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 219592377, 93.22% below its average volume of 3240557144.32. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Natural Gas Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 11 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 78864, 99.99% below its average volume of 5672013186.28. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
AUD/USD Falls By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 6.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.999% up from its 52-week low and 12.936% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
Platinum Futures Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 11 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,057.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 8747, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656578870.74. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.931% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.9312% for the last session’s close. At 08:07 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.242% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.97 and 3.577% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.99.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 11.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,587.35. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 75336946, 80.25% below its average volume of...
GBP/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.833% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 0.833% for the last session’s close. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Concerning GBP/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.819% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.14 and 0.993% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.17.
IBOVESPA Bearish By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,125.73. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.65% up from its 52-week low and 8.63% down from its 52-week high. Index Price...
Silver Futures Over 18% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 18.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Saturday, 12 November, Silver (SI) is $21.80. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 73449, 99.99% below its average volume of 16756123993.92. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:17 EST on Friday, 11 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,307.37. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.38% up from its 52-week low and 8.49% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.016% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.08. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 2.784% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Rises By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 15.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,251.62. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.14% up from its 52-week low and 12.51% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.09% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.638% up from its 52-week low and 7.907% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Synopsys Stock Bullish By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose by a staggering 18.62% in 5 sessions from $276.58 to $328.08 at 15:35 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.72% to $11,305.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Synopsys’s last close was $318.76,...
SNDL Inc. Stock Rises By 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped by a staggering 18.72% in 5 sessions from $2.19 at 18.72, to $2.60 at 19:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.88% to $11,323.33, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
USD/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.3922% for the last session’s close. At 05:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.265% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.54 and 4.663% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.58.
Redfin Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20.42% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Redfin jumping 20.42% to $5.19 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Redfin’s last close was $4.31,...
Nikola Stock Was 9.31% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola rising 9.31% to $3.00 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close was $2.74,...
ING Group Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ING Group (NYSE: ING) jumped by a staggering 29.26% in 21 sessions from $8.91 to $11.52 at 13:54 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 0.3% to $15,280.04, following the last session’s upward trend. ING Group’s last close...
